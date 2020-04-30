Milica Lisicic
Milica Lisicic, 90, of Downers Grove, at rest April 21, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.