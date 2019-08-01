|
|
Michael P. Troutfetter
Born: March 5, 1958
Died: July 17, 2019
Michael P. Troutfetter, 61 longtime resident of Stickney was born March 5, 1958 and passed away July 17, 2019. Michael was the loving son of Phyllis Troutfetter (nee Duffy); cherished nephew of Dennis Duffy; fond cousin to Patrick Duffy, Ryan Duffy, and Paul (Kathy) Szachnitowski and Sean Duffy. Michael will be missed by many friends. May we find comfort in knowing that Michael has been reunited with his beloved dogs, especially Gunner.
Cremation services are private. An inurnment will take place on Wednesday July 31st 2019 at 10:00am, at Woodlawn Memorial Park 7750 W. Cermak Rd. Forest Park, IL . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michaels name to the following www.aspca.org or For more information please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 1, 2019