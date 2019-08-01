Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Troutfetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Troutfetter


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Troutfetter Obituary
Michael P. Troutfetter

Born: March 5, 1958

Died: July 17, 2019

Michael P. Troutfetter, 61 longtime resident of Stickney was born March 5, 1958 and passed away July 17, 2019. Michael was the loving son of Phyllis Troutfetter (nee Duffy); cherished nephew of Dennis Duffy; fond cousin to Patrick Duffy, Ryan Duffy, and Paul (Kathy) Szachnitowski and Sean Duffy. Michael will be missed by many friends. May we find comfort in knowing that Michael has been reunited with his beloved dogs, especially Gunner.

Cremation services are private. An inurnment will take place on Wednesday July 31st 2019 at 10:00am, at Woodlawn Memorial Park 7750 W. Cermak Rd. Forest Park, IL . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michaels name to the following www.aspca.org or For more information please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now
""