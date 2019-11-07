|
|
Michael Jay Seidel
Born: September 1, 1971
Died: October 11, 2019
Michael Jay Seidel, age 48 of Newry WI and formerly Arlington Heights IL and Downers Grove IL, died Friday October 11, 2019.
Michael was born September 1, 1971 in Arlington Heights IL to John and Kristin (Fogelberg) Seidel. He was a graduate of and played football while attending Downers Grove South High School. Mike graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a wealth of knowledge that he applied to the rapidly changing world of technology and software. He also played varsity football for the MIT Engineers and participated in fencing and boxing. He also lived in McGregor Hall, loved music and played bass in a band while at MIT.
Mike began his professional career with Fairrington Transportation in April 2004 as a Systems Architect. Due to Mike's thorough understanding of the bulk mailing industry and exceptional talent he was able to develop innovative solutions for Fairrington's employees and customers that were unique in the industry. In July 2017, Fairrington was acquired by LSC Communications, and Mike had been working on crucial integration and development projects since that time.
Mike was also a true renaissance man who was skilled in blacksmithing, cooking, reading,and was a believer in sustainable agriculture where he recently was awarded one of two special merit awards for food preservation at this year's Vernon County Fair. Mike also had tremendous worldly knowledge from history to literature, mathematics to robotics, economics to politics, and just about anything you would learn from one of his tens of thousands of books in his personal library.
Mike was a devout Lutheran. He was a member of Polar Star Lodge, Sons of Norway, in Aurora IL
Mike is survived by: his mother Kristin Marie Fogelberg; his brother Erik Seidel; his sister-in-law Kimberly Seidel; his niece and nephews Kaylee, Zachary and Tyler Seidel(s). Further surviving are: his aunts and uncles Karen (Bill) Schwartz of DG, and Madeline (Rick) Faner of S.C.; his cousins Karrie (John) Twohy and kids of Muenster IN, Krista (John) Stancik and kids of San Francisco and Jennifer and Molly Faner; as well as Mike's kids/his pups Freddie and Flossie.
Mike was preceded in death by, his father, John William Seidel.
God bless our memories of Michael.
A funeral service and "Celebration of Life" for Michael will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor John Dumke of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation that Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial suggestions would be to the "Sons of Norway" or to the .
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family.
608 634-2100
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 7, 2019