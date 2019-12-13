|
Shirley J. True
Shirley J. True, age 93, beloved wife of the late Newton F. True, died on Friday, December 6, 2019, in St. Charles, IL. Shirley was a long-time resident of Clarendon Hills, Glen Ellyn, Naperville, IL and Clearwater, FL. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Westmont, a Sunday School teacher, Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters Bethel #53 Downers Grove, Girl Scout Leader and PTA President. Shirley was a graduate of Elmhurst College, an elementary school teacher for Community Consolidated School District #89 Glen Ellyn and attended the National College of Education towards her master's degree.
During her retirement years, she loved playing golf, bowling on two leagues, and later competing in Wii bowling. Shirley was a volunteer in many areas; best known for her running horse racing, Wii bowling and was "Chair" of the Resident Council in both Clearwater, FL and Naperville, IL. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Raymond) Zbylski of Wisconsin, Barbara (Craig) Montalbano of Tennessee, and Linda Baker of Illinois; and four grandchildren Melinda, Colleen, Ryan, and Justin. Newton, her husband of 58 years preceded her death in 2006. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th, from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove, IL. Private Family Burial at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 13, 2019