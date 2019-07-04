Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
MARY PONSTEIN
Mary P. Ponstein

Mary P. Ponstein, age 96 1/2 years, a Downers Grove resident for 67 years. Married F. Jack Ponstein, August 27, 1949, who preceded her in death on December 20, 2010. Beloved mother of David (Susan), Dennis(Nancy Taylor), and James (Denise Graff); loving grandmother of Debi, Chris, Michael, Jennifer, and Jake; cherished great-grandmother of Stacy, Hope, and Anna; devoted daughter of the late Frank and the late Marie Smith; dear sister of the late Frank Smith, the late Rita Munzer, and the late Monica Cassidy; special aunt of Mary and special great aunt of Laura and Patrick.

Mary was a member of St.Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church, volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital, the Downers Grove Women's Club, and the Downers Grove Women of the Moose.

Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Services Friday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Gavers Community Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1724, Woodstock, IL 60098, www.gavers.org. For additional information, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 4, 2019
