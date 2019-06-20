Mary M. Monti



Born: April 24, 1943



Died: June 16, 2019



Mary M. Monti, 76, of Oak Park and formerly of Cicero and Berwyn, died on June 16, 2019.



Mrs. Monti (nee Stanford) was the wife of nearly 57 years of Joseph L. Monti (deceased) and the mother of Joseph (Brenda), David (Brenda), and the late Amy Monti. She was also the proud grandmother of Isabel, Peter, Aaron, and Alyssa.



Born on April 24, 1943, she was the daughter of Lyle (deceased) and Eunice (deceased) and the stepdaughter of Virginia Stanford (deceased). Mrs. Monti had one sister (Lyla) one half-sister (Eunice) two step sisters (Karen and Jackie) and four step brothers (Allan, Curt, Steve, and Tom). She was the aunt of numerous nieces and nephews and was the godmother of Lyla Marie Rodriguez.



Mrs. Monti was born in Washington D.C. and lived in several states before moving from Madison, Wisconsin to Chicago when she was in early high school. She was a professionally trained ballet dancer who danced for the Illinois Ballet Company under Richard Ellis and Christine Du Boulay in the late 1950s and early 1960s. She taught dance in Evanston before opening her own dance studio in Cicero in the early 70s. After the death of her daughter, Mrs. Monti returned to school to first become a nurses' aide and then a registered nurse. She worked as a pediatric nurse for over 20 years at Loretto Hospital, the University of Illinois Pediatrics Clinic, and La Rabida Children's Hospital, all in Chicago.



Mrs. Monti loved antiquing and traveling the world with her husband. She was an avid reader and pet lover, who enjoyed going to musicals, operas, orchestral, and dance performances. She was also active in the two churches of her adult life (St. Christopher's of Oak Park and St. Michael's of Berwyn), serving both parishes as a stewardship leader.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to (www.luriechildrens.org/) or the Southern Poverty Law Center (www.splcenter.org/)



Visitation is on Wednesday, June 19th from 3 to 9 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home, 2921 S. Harlem Avenue in Berwyn. The funeral will be Thursday, June 20th at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 545 S. East Avenue in Oak Park. Final resting place at St. Christopher Episcopal Church Columbarium. Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary