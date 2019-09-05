|
|
MARY LOUISE CORN
Born: January 15, 1928; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: August 13, 2019; Downers Grove, IL
Mary Louise Corn, age 91, a longtime Downers Grove resident passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years to the late Robert E. Corn (2010), married June 1956. Loving mother of Ronald Edward (Deanne) Corn, Elizabeth Louise (Paul) Coz, Cathryn Mary (James) Tomei and Melissa (Erik) Soyland; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Anne, Mitchell, Colleen, Ellen, Melanie, John, Jared and Steffen; dear sister of Mildred Emmons. Memorial donations would be appreciated and may be made to Heifer International www.heifer.org, Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org or the donor's favorite charity. Funeral services were private. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408.
Mary Louise was born January 15, 1928 in Elmhurst, IL to Ralph and Berta Olsson. She graduated from York High School in 1945 and Elmhurst College in 1949, majoring in speech therapy. She worked in the Bensenville school system for a short time before joining Jimmy Spitalny's "All Girl Employment Agency" where she quickly rose to General Manager and was used in marketing under the moniker of "Mary Marlowe, Career Girl". She left that role to focus her love and attention on her growing family. In the 1980's she returned to teaching Language Arts and Social Studies at O'Neill Junior High School for over a decade and then continued her passion for education as a substitute teacher and volunteer tutor until 2009.
She will be remembered fondly by all she touched as a deeply caring person giving of herself to friends and family as well as through St. Andrews Episcopal Church, the DG Junior Women's Club, Meals on Wheels and numerous other educational and charitable organizations, including sponsoring a scholarship for educators at Elmhurst College. She was a very social person who enjoyed life to the fullest, loving outdoor activities such as tennis, swimming and skiing as well as travelling the world with her beloved husband, Bob. Mary Louise will be deeply missed by family, friends, ex-students and anyone she touched with her cheery and caring spirit.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 5, 2019