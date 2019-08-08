|
Mary Kemp Clarke
Mary Kemp Clarke (ne Jamison), a long-time resident of Riverside, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Thursday August 1st at Plymouth Place in La Grange Park, Illinois, where she had resided since 2009. Born in 1933 in Roanoke, Virginia, Kemp, as she was known to her friends, attended Mary Baldwin University. In 1954, she married John L. Clarke (deceased), founder of Clarke Mosquito Control. Kemp was an active member of Riverside Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, and enthusiastically participated in its Women's Forum. She enjoyed memberships in the Infant Welfare Society, PEO, Berwyn Garden Club, Riverside Golf Club, Fortnightly of Chicago. For 25 straight years, she attended anywhere from 2-4 weeks of programming at the Chautauqua (NY) Institution, and for the last two years was a member of the Board of the Presbyterian House at Chautauqua. She also owned a home in Abbey Springs, Wisconsin, where she loved to entertain friends and family both in her home and at the Abbey Springs Clubhouse, and winters would find her reuniting for a few months with friends in Naples, Florida.Kemp loved good food and socializing. She enjoyed going to movies, symphonies and plays with friends and family. She was an avid sports fan always following not only the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks but UVA basketball. Kemp had a wonderful and generous spirit. She was a keen, some might say fanatical, Bridge player.Kemp is survived by her four children: John Lyell, Frank (Cara), Mary Rob and Stuart (Laura), as well as eleven grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life.Memorial gifts may be made to the Riverside Presbyterian Church for the replacement of its bell tower carillon bells & chimes, the sound of which brought joy and peace to Kemp as well as serenity to all in the community. A memorial service at Riverside Presbyterian Church will be Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements Entrusted to Ivins Moravecek Funeral Home. Funeral info www.moravecek.com
