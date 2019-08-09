Home

First United Methodist Church
424 Forest Ave
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Ellen Ingram


1926 - 2019
Mary Ellen Ingram Obituary
Mary Ellen Ingram

Born: August 21, 1926

Died: August 4, 2019

Mary Ellen Ingram, 92, former long-time resident of Glen Ellyn passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born August 21, 1926 to Charles and Mildred Bott and raised in River Forest, Illinois. After graduation from Oak Park and River Forest High School, she entered the Henrotin Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago. She graduated and earned her RN in 1947 and practiced as a surgical nurse. She met and married another River Forest resident and veteran of WWII, Glenn A. Ingram, in 1948. Moving to Glen Ellyn in 1955, they were the proud parents of four children, Mark, Lynn (Jon), Laurel, and Russell (Ellen); four devoted grandchildren, Lindsay (Ray), Kristen, Alex and Natalie; and now two great-granddaughters, Lucie and Paige. Mary Ellen was a housewife, an active volunteer and Day Chairman for many years at Central DuPage Hospital; an avid church member and active volunteer of the First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn for over 60 years; a devoted wife and mother, a friend to many, and the rescuer of a myriad of four-legged furry animals in need of help or attention.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Glenn and her sister Carolyn. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 424 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. For those wishing to donate in Mary Ellen's honor, in lieu of flowers, please send your gifts in Memory of Mary Ellen Ingram to Willowbrook Wildlife Center, 525 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Illinois, 60137, where she spent many joyful afternoons with both her children and grandchildren.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 9, 2019
