Mary Corita DeJure Nee Murphy
Mary Corita DeJure Nee Murphy, age 84, resident of Glen Ellyn since 1970, Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Preceded in death by her son Christopher, parents Francis and Elizabeth Murphy and her brothers John, Francis and William Murphy, Loving mother of Joseph (Gloriane), Stacey ( Michael) Snyder, Dear Grandmother of Emma, Jackson, Madeline, and Michael. Fond sister of Edwardine Bruder. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 4, 11:00 AM -12:30 PM at Leonard Memorial Home, 525 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL www.leonardmemorialhome.com with Memorial service to follow at 12:30 PM
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 4, 2019