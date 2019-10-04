Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeJure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Corita DeJure


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Corita DeJure Obituary
Mary Corita DeJure Nee Murphy

Mary Corita DeJure Nee Murphy, age 84, resident of Glen Ellyn since 1970, Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Preceded in death by her son Christopher, parents Francis and Elizabeth Murphy and her brothers John, Francis and William Murphy, Loving mother of Joseph (Gloriane), Stacey ( Michael) Snyder, Dear Grandmother of Emma, Jackson, Madeline, and Michael. Fond sister of Edwardine Bruder. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 4, 11:00 AM -12:30 PM at Leonard Memorial Home, 525 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL www.leonardmemorialhome.com with Memorial service to follow at 12:30 PM
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Download Now
""