Mary Charlene Sprague
Mary Charlene Sprague (née Natalie), 84, of Western Springs, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on July 26, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Honorable Richard F. Sprague; loving mother of Stephanie (Joseph), Richard II (Ursula), Heather, and Timothy; doting grandmother of Michael and Nicholas; fond sister of Mark Natalie, and the late Dorothy (Mesch) and the late Phyllis (Yocom); and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
For 45 years she cultivated a home, a career, and an active presence in Western Springs. Charlene and her husband helped fund and were the founding members of the St John of the Cross Church (1976). She worked as a real-estate agent from 1997. As an avid gardener, she was former co-president of the Western Springs Garden Club, and started the Church's volunteer group, "Gardening Angels," to beautify its grounds. She was noted for her kindness, grace, and strength, and was a living example of "treating others as you'd like to be treated."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John of the Cross Church and the Western Springs Garden Club. A Funeral Mass was held at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com