Mary Anne McNulty
Mary Anne McNulty, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Lombard.
Born and raised in Chicago, Mary Anne married John McNulty in 1957. They raised their four children in Elmhurst.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband John and leaves her four children, Tim (Victoria), Michael (Doreen), Maureen (Jackie), Kathy and their faithful companion, Stella as well as her grandchildren, Joe, Allyse, Michael, nieces and nephews.
Mary Anne entertained often and loved a good party. Her Halloween celebrations were epic and remembered by many.
Service will be held at on Monday, July 15 at St. Alexander Parish in Villa Park. Visitation at 9:15 a.m., memorial mass at 10:15 a.m., burial at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Hillside at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Residential Hospice of Downers Grove.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from July 10 to July 19, 2019