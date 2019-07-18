Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
MARY ANN SMRZ


1926 - 2019
MARY ANN SMRZ Obituary
Mary A. Smrz

Mary A. Smrz, nee Ocenas, age 92; beloved wife of the late Otto Smrz; loving mother of Julie Smrz, Ronald (Melissa Maye) Smrz and Maryann (Mark) Rothman; cherished grandmother of Lexi, Halee and Mason; dear sister of Ann Halik and the late John Ocenas.

Mary will be missed by her loving children, grandchildren, sister, many nieces and nephews and her family in the Slovak Republic.

Visitation Friday, July 12th 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, July 13th 9:30 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan, 4343 Main St. (1 Blk S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Childre's Research Hospital, appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 18, 2019
""