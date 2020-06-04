Mary Ann Okeli
Born: October 29, 1937; in Solymár, Hungary
Died: May 17, 2020; in LaGrange, IL
Mary Ann Okeli, 82, of Brookfield, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in LaGrange. She was born October 29, 1937 in Solymár, Hungary to Johann and Maria (Cservenyi) Okeli.
Surviving are two daughters, Christina Hayes (Matt) of Allegan, MI, and Rosemary Murphy (Bryan) of La Grange, IL; brother John Okeli of Momence; sister Rose Meredith (Raymond Sr.) of Kankakee; four beloved grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, Hazel, and Henry; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary lived in LaGrange Park, La Grange, and Brookfield area for over 45 years. Her primary focus was family, but she took pride in earning United States citizenship and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in La Grange, Masonic Eastern Star, Chapter 539 and Women of the Moose, Chapter 1651.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elisabeth Mollner; brother, Mathew Okeli; and nieces Maryann Holley, Elizabeth Mollner and Gizella Mollner.
Mary loved her family with all of her soul. Her last 18 years were spent lavishing her grandchildren with love.
Mary was cremated privately, and an online memorial is planned for late June with First United Methodist Church of La Grange. Memorials may be made to the La Grange Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 4, 2020.