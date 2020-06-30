Mary Alice Lietz
Born: December 14, 1930; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Mary Alice Lietz passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at The Grove nursing home in Aurora, IL with her loving husband of 69 years, Kenneth Lietz, holding her hand. Mary Alice was born on December 14, 1930 in Chicago, IL and was preceded in death by her father, Charles Schuman, her mother, Mae Schuman and her 8 year-old brother, Jerome. Mary Alive grew up in Broadview, IL , where she graduated from Proviso East High School in 1948. She married Kenneth on April 14, 1951. After 5 days of honeymooning, Kenneth, who had been drafted in December 1950 and finished his Army training, had to leave for the South Korean War, where they were separated for 18 months before his eventual return home.
Mary Alice is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her eldest son, Kenneth, JR, has two sons, Matthew and Andrew, and is married to Lillian (nee Cino Fortman). Her second eldest son Jerome has one son, William, and is married to Susan (nee Halverson). Michael isher youngest son. Her only daughter, Kathleen, is married to David Marshall,and they have two children, Alex and Samantha. Mary Alice and Ken spent twenty years raising their family in Elmhurst, IL , and were very involved in Visitation Church and School, where she volunteered in the school library and as a Hot Dog Day mom. She was an avid golfer and bowler with her friends through the church. Mary Alice and Kenneth spent many years during the winter months living in Florida enjoying golf, fishing, boating, and frequent visits from their grandchildren. When not residing in Florida, they also lived in Naperville, IL, where they were members of Naperville Country Club. One of her fondest trips was in 1997 when Ken and Mary Alice went to Rome and Jerusalem. The stayed for ten days and visited every major spot where Jesus performed his miracles. Mary Alice was a youthful and passionate presence in the lives of those that she was with, who always had a song in her heart, and she loved to sing out to her friends and family. She truly lived her life for her family and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July5, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visitwww.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 30, 2020.