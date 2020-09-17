I am so sorry that I am not able to be there in person to honor (Great) Auntie Martha's life, but my love, prayers, and spirit are with Connie, Eddie, my parents, my Aunt Judy, and the rest of the family. Auntie Martha was a woman who was always put together from head-to-toe. I loved watching her interact with my Grandma Rose when they got together —it was like they were young girls again going to the Melodie Mill. I hope that's what she's doing now with Papa and the rest of her loved ones up in heaven.



Love and Kisses,

Becky

Rebecca Taras

Family