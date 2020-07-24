Martha Bryant Vignola
Born: October 1, 1928; in Logansport, IN
Died: July 8, 2020; in South Elgin, IL
Martha Bryant Vignola, age 91 of South Elgin, former resident of West Chicago. Passed away Wednesday, July 8th at White Oaks Memory Care. Martha was born October 1, 1928 in Logansport, Indiana. She is the beloved wife of the late John Rocco Vignola and the late Gregory Bryant. She is the loving mother of Teresa Rancik, Christopher Bryant, Suzanne (Steven) Treudt and the late Dixie Bryant. Proud grandmother of three. Dear sister of Janet Winton.
Private interment to be held at St. Mary's Calvary Cemetery in West Chicago at a later date. Donations in memory of Martha to Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated.