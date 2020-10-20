Marretta L. Merideth
Born: November 4, 1941; in Bloomington. IL
Died: October 17, 2020; in Bolingbrook, IL
Marretta L. Merideth, 78 of Woodridge, IL passed away at 5:30 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, IL.
She was born on November 4, 1941 in Bloomington, IL a daughter of Vernon L. Sawatzki and Mary Louise Forrest. She was raised in Peoria, IL and married Ronald H. Merideth on January 11, 1960.
Survivors include her husband and one son, Jack L Merideth of Bolingbrook; one granddaughter, Toni M. (David) Petruncio of Humble, Tx and two great grandchildren, Emily C. Petruncio and David Stephan Petruncio of Humble Tx. She is also survived by siblings Dodie (Lyle) Smith of Morton, IL; Donald (Sally) Sawatzki of Peoria, IL and Irene Gosnell of Henderson, Tn.
She was preceded in death by one daughter Penny A. Kodosky and siblings Delbert Trent; Ronald Sawatzki and Robert Sawatzki.
Per Marretta's wishes cremation rites were accorded. Private internment at Olio Cemetery in Eureka, IL will be at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to McCauley-Sullivan Funeral Home and Crematorium. www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com