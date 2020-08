Marlene Motis JanataBorn: August 15, 1932Died: August 7, 2020Marlene Motis Janata, 87, Boulder Junction, WI passed away August 7, 2020. Born August 15, 1932 in Oak Park, IL, she attended Morton East High School. Married Charles R. Janata on February 17, 1951, raised their family in Cicero, IL and retired to Trout Lake, WI in 1989. Survived by daughter, Lynn Janata Tremblay, Clyde Hill, WA; Kenneth C. Janata (Nancy), Windermere, FL; grandchildren Andre-Philippe Tremblay, Justin-Pierre Tremblay, Jacob C. Janata, Sutton E. Janata. Preceded in death by husband Charles R. Janata, son Ronald F. Janata and parents Frank and Ella (Svoboda) Motis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or the American Cancer Society