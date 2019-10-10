|
Marlene Elaine Carey
Born: August 19th, 1937; in Iron Mountain, MI
Died: October 2, 2019; in Las Vegas, NV
Marlene Elaine (Munson) Carey, age 82, passed away on October 2nd in Las Vegas. She was born August 19th, 1937 in Iron Mountain, MI.
Marlene taught gymnastics in Riverside, Illinois from 1971 to 1981. She was also involved in many local talent shows and fundraising shows at Hauser Jr. High and St. Mary's Church of Riverside. Marlene had a passion for teaching, singing, dancing, directing and simply entertaining all.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Carey Sr. and her daughter Lori Ann Carey.
Marlene is survived by her children, Cindy Carey of Las Vegas, NV, Tammy (Charles) Brown of Tucson, AZ, Colette Carey of Las Vegas, NV, and Charles (LinMarie) Carey Jr. of La Grange, IL. Seven grandchildren: Ryan, C.J, Shannon, Riley, Bethany, Brennan and Sara; and four great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Emily, Edith and McKayla.
Join us in celebrating Marlene's life this Sunday, October 13th from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Riverside Village Hall located at 27 Riverside Road in Riverside, IL.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019