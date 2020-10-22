Mark Charles Hubbert
Born: July 22, 1956
Died: October 13, 2020
Mark Charles Hubbert, 64, of Gentry, Ark., passed away October 13, 2020. He was born July 22, 1956 in Urbana, IL to Wayne and Joanne (Dubiel) Hubbert.
Mark enjoyed spending time outdoors, hiking, camping, and canoeing. When he couldn't be outside, he would be reading a good book, as he was an avid reader his whole life. He also loved music and was active his high school and church choirs in Downers Grove, IL.
Mark is survived by his parents Wayne and Joanne Hubbert of Bella Vista, Ark.; his sister, Melinda Hubbert Nickens (JC) of Houston, TX; his sister Meredith Hubbert Kassabian (Ken) of Austin, TX; nephews Clay Nickens of Houston, Christopher Kassabian (Morgan) of College Station, TX, and Cole Kassabian of Austin; niece Katie Kassabian of Austin; and great-niece Caroline Kassabian of College Station, along with many dear friends.
Mark never met a stranger and loved people with all his heart. His friends and family describe him as magnetic, generous, funny, compassionate, and always ready for a new adventure. His big heart and personality touched many lives, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 6th at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista.
