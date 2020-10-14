Marion C. Moeller



Born: October 14, 1924



Died: October 8, 2020



Marion C. Moeller, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 14, 1924 to Clara and Charles Suchan.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years Roland (Ron) F. Moeller; a beloved son Scott R. Moeller; and a brother John Suchan.



She is survived by one daughter Vicki L. Bridges (Allen); grandchildren Thomas M. Bridges (Diane) of Nashville, TN, and Sydney A. Richards (Ryan) of Conroe, TX; and great-grandchildren Miles Richards, Bryce Bridges, and Thomas James Bridges. She is also survived by two nieces, a sister-in-law, and many friends.



Marion lived in Downers Grove, IL for over 40 years before joining her daughter and family in Arkansas. She attended Chicago public schools where she excelled in all subjects, resulting in the "skipping" of several elementary grades. She began her secondary education at Farragut High School, Chicago at the age of 11 years, graduating at age 15 years; then enrolled at Herzl College, Chicago, IL to study Accounting from which she received an Associate Degree. Marion was a career woman, beginning as a legal secretary at age 17 in downtown Chicago.



She always claimed she did "more paralegal work than secretarial!" It was at St. Andrew's Evangelical & Reformed Church, where Marion served as church organist, that she met her future husband Roland. After Roland's Army service in WWII, they were married by Roland's father, and moved to Downers Grove, where Roland started his realestate business. There Marion worked again as a legal secretary in the law practice of Alan C. Hultman while raising her two children with Roland. The pair was very active in both religious and community life, serving as presidents of numerous church, school, and civic organizations, which also included many stints as a leading actress. In addition, Marion was a photography model and an accomplished seamstress, making many of her own dresses, evening gowns, coats, and costumes.



She then went on to work with great satisfaction for the Downers Grove Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber nominated her to the Illinois Department on Aging for employee recognition, for which Marion subsequently received an Illinois State "Employee of the Year" award onSeptember 7, 2000.



Following Roland's death in 2001, Marion moved to Heber Springs, AR. She was a faithful member of 1st United Methodist Church in Heber Springs, the Friendly Sunday School Class, Wesleyan Circle, Explorer's Bible Study, PEO, and Newcomers Group. She greatly enjoyed attending all her grandchildren's activities. She loved travel and continued to do so as much as possible, as she had travelled extensively with her husband and children in earlier years. Marion had a wonderful outgoing personality, and was well loved and admired by all she met.



The family would like to especially thank special friends Sue Moody and Bettye Jaco, the Staff of Southridge Nursing and Rehab, Kindred Hospice, Rev. Tommy Toombs, the Staff of Conway Baptist Hospital and Heber Springs Baptist Hospital, and Family Funeral Home.



A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to 1st United Methodist Church of Heber Springs, AR and to Kindred Hospice of AR.





