Mario Mungove
Mario Mungove, age 83, of Countryside, a former Berwyn resident of 44 years.
Beloved father of Sharon (Todd) Billings and Karen (Mark) Lisowski. Life partner of Marguerite McCall. Proud grandfather of Kimberly (Mike) McCormack and Brittany Bottenhagen. Devoted great-grandfather of Jack and Emma McCormack. Dear uncle and great-uncle of many.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Dominick and Hattie Mungove and his sisters Antoinette Mamroth and Marion (Herbie) Ostrof.
Mario was a retired Berwyn Public Works Employee of 27 years. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
A visitation was held on Monday, July 8th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, July 9th at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment was held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside.
For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 11, 2019