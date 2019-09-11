|
Marilyn Sue Ragain
Born: January 21, 1943
Died: September 06, 2019
Marilyn Sue Ragain, 76, passed away on 9/6/19. Sue Ragain died at McNeal Hospital in Berwyn. She was retired from being the owner and operator of Ragain'.s a small pub at 2832 Ridgeland Ave in Berwyn, IL. She lived there and ran a successful business for over 33 years. Sue was a simple woman with little formal education.
She was born to Lendale and Lucy Ragain on 1/21/1943 in a small town in Southern Illinois. Though she was very proud of being an independent and successful business owner, she would always say her greatest accomplishment was raising her sons to be intelligent good guys.
She is survived by her sons Joseph Lincoln, James Lincoln (Christy), her grandson Charles Ragain Lincoln, her closest friend and cousin Patricia Stearns (Sam), and other kin including numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Her predecessors include: Lendale Ragain, Father; Lucy Ragain, Mother; Diana "Dee" Scanlan, and Wanda Ragain, Sisters; Glen "Boots"Ragain, Larry "Bud" Ragain, and Donald Ragain. Brothers, William "Bill" Lincoln, Husband.
Sue Ragain was a wild and free-spirited woman who touched the lives of so many people. She was a second mother to many. She was tough and independent and liked things done her way, and she wouldn't hesitate to tell you if you weren't doing it the right (her) way! She believed IN THIS HOUSE: we should always laugh a lot, we try our best, we are patient... most of the time, we tell the truth, we support each other, we hug often, we make mistakes, we never give up, we always forgive, we keep our promises, we always have fun, but above all WE LOVE... She wasn't perfect and she knew it. She always did the best she could. She thanked God for her life.
She didn't want a funeral, she asked to be cremated and her ashes scattered at a place where we had some family picnics. We will be honoring her with a Celebration of Life where she would've wanted one last hoorah. The Celebration of Life will be at the Hideout (formerly Ragain's) 2832 Ridgeland Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402, starting at 2pm on Saturday 9/14/19.
