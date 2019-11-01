|
Marie S. Brown
Marie S. Brown, age 94, longtime resident of Lemont, passed away on October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Fond twin sister of the late Joseph Kendziora. Loving mother of Sue (Joe) Moseman, Alan (Karen) Brown, and Cheryl (Joe) Maas. Grandmother to Christina (Kevin) Roberts, Alyssa (John)O'Toole, Matthew (Emily)Brown, and Nicolette and Samantha Maas. Great grandmother to Jack, Madeline and Teddy O'Toole, and Bennett, Ellie and Lynn Brown.
She was also beloved by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was proud of her work on the Manhattan Project, which helped end WWII saving the lives of many US soldiers. Lifetime member of St. Alphonsus Church and a member of their Altar Rosary Society. Memorial Mass at St. Alphonsus Church to be announced at a later date. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 1, 2019