Marie Ann Jakubowski
Marie Ann Jakubowski

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Marie Ann Jakubowski (Dombrowski) (aka Gramsy) of Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday September 26, 2020, at the age of 75.

Marie worked many years at Ferrara Pan Candy Co of Forest Park, IL and retired from KB Home of Phoenix, AZ.

Marie volunteered at Catholic Churches and animal shelters.

Marie was the daughter of the late Antoniette (Szynalski) and Stanley Dombrowski of Chicago, IL. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Betty (James) McElligott; grandchildren Erin (Shawn) Hansen, James McElligott Jr., Brooke McElligott and great-granddaughter Addison McElligott. She will also be dearly missed by all of her extended family and dear friends.

Marie was truly a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a kind sister to many siblings, aunt, and friend. Marie was an animal lover and Veteran supporter. She was artistic, poetic, and a kind hearted lady.

A Memorial Service will be held in Phoenix in late November. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the COPDFoundation.org.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 22, 2020.
