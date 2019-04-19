|
Maria Elena Jongebloed
Maria Elena (Helen) Jongebloed, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Elmhurst, surrounded by family. Maria was born to John and Gina Risso in the Bronx, NY. She and her husband Hank settled in Elmhurst in the early 1950's where they raised their family. Maria was active in the Elks Club, worked for a market research firm and in her later years worked at the Elmhurst Clinic.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband Hank Jongebloed, her son William and her sister Anna.
She is survived by her brother John Risso (Peggy) and sister Diane Trelewicz (Walter); her children Steve Jongebloed, John Jongebloed and Lisa Bodett (Bob); her grandchildren Clare Jongebloed, Dan Jongebloed (Lisa), Jon Jongebloed (Melissa), Kimberly Jongebloed, Kaitlin Jongebloed, Michael Jungles, Melissa Pazely (Dave), Emily Bodett and Megan Bodett; seven great grandchildren; and beloved caregiver Grace Gorska.
Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12:00 noon at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (1/2 mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private.
