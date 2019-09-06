Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Margorie J. Bossow

Margorie J. Bossow Obituary
Marjorie J. Bossow

Marjorie J. Bossow nee Honquest 92, of Villa Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Loving mother of Donna (Don) Lueders, Eileen (Steve) Ulrey and Yvonne (Ian Hardie) Lanners. Dear grandmother of Lisa (Donna )DeMarco and Lauren Ulrey, Emma Lanners, Megan Lanners. Great grandmother of Jade, Chase and Rachel. Fond sister of the late Marie (Les) Kumnick, Jerry (Virginia) Honquest, Johnny (Florence) Honquest, Joan (Bob) Johnson. Aunt and great Aunt of many.

Marjorie loved life and family was most important to her. A vivacious, friendly and caring woman who enjoyed volunteering at the 711 in Lombard, and always had fun socializing at her favorite hair salon. A talented artist, her love of animals inspired the beautiful pastel chalk portraits she created for others. She will always be remembered as a loving Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother known as "GG".

Visitation Tuesday Sept 3, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL Funeral Wednesday Sept 4, 2019 In state 9:15 a.m. until Mass time 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church 300 S. Cornell Ave. Villa Park, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to The West Suburban Humane Society 1901 W. Ogden Ave. Downers Grove IL. www.wshs-dg.org For info 630-832-4161
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 6, 2019
