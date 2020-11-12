Margaret Sebek
Margaret "Marge" Sebek, nee Adams, age 74 of Cicero. Beloved mother of Charles (Wendy) Sebek and Daniel Sebek; sister of the late Rudy Adams, Theresa(George) Hayward, Genevieve Oratowski; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Member of various suburban art societies and Polish American Cultural Club.
Services and Interment Private.
