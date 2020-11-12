1/
Margaret Sebek
Margaret Sebek

Margaret "Marge" Sebek, nee Adams, age 74 of Cicero. Beloved mother of Charles (Wendy) Sebek and Daniel Sebek; sister of the late Rudy Adams, Theresa(George) Hayward, Genevieve Oratowski; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Member of various suburban art societies and Polish American Cultural Club.

Services and Interment Private.

Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services , 9445 W. 31st Street Brookfield, IL 60513.

Information 708-485-2000 or www.Hitzemanfuneral.com

If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Margaret Sebek. We will gladly forward it on to the Family.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 12, 2020.
