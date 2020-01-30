|
Margaret (Marje) Louise Rice
Margaret (Marje) Louise Rice age 82, of Willowbrook. Passed away November 22, 2019.
Loving mother of Laura (Patrick) Rice Roche, Bill Rice and Victoria (Chris) Bourassa. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Frederick Jung. Proud grandmother of Colin, Maya, Logan, Rylee and Sean. Dear sister of Betty Meyer and Mildred Schroeder. Fond aunt of many.
Margaret was very involved with her church and always happy to volunteer with the scouts and her children's sports teams. She was an avid Bears fan, loved to travel and swim, a fabulous party hostess and cook, and was always willing to try something new. A great friend to many. She will be missed by all.
A memorial service to celebrate Marje's life will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Visitation will begin at 10am followed by the service at 11am.
Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630)293-5200.
