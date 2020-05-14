Margaret E. O'Connor
Margaret E. O'Connor, nee O'Malley, age 97, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph O'Connor; loved mother of Maureen (Rich) Krasula, John O'Connor, Bill (Carol) O'Connor, Jim (Wendy) O'Connor, Pat (Gale) Dance, Tom (Brenda) O'Connor, Bob O'Connor, Mike (Becky) O'Connor, & Marge (Pat) Hartigan; dear grandmother of 18; dear great-grandmother of 24; preceded in death by siblings Helen (late George Svetkovich) Naughton, John (the late Betty) O'Malley, Patrick (the late Peggy) O'Malley, Mary (the late Michael) Joyce, & Noreen O'Malley; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Peggy's name to L'Arche Mobile, AL (larchemobile.org) or Our Lady of Sorrows (olsparish@ols-chicago.org) are appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 14, 2020.