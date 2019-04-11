Marcia Jacobus



Born: March 2, 1936; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 20, 2019; in Boulder, CO



Marcia Jacobus (McKernan, Grier), age 83, was reborn this first day of spring, on March 20, 2019 in Boulder, CO. She is finally at peace after a long struggle with cancer. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and angelic care givers at Boulder Manor Care.



Marcia was born in Chicago on March 2, 1936 to John and Ruth Grier. Growing up in Chicago, Marcia had numerous occupations and often worked multiple jobs to help support her family. This selfless nature continued throughout her life as Marcia often placed the needs of others above her own. At her home, extra plates were always set for any person that might enter the house during meal times. And if you were a stray dog or cat that wandered in the yard, you were in luck! Marcia loved all animals.



Marcia is survived by her daughter Jennifer Arens; her son, Ed McKernan; her grandchildren, Dennis Arens, Morgan Arens, Delaney McKernan and Declan McKernan; her brother Tom Grier; and her lovable pets, Lucky, Daisy and Snowball.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Jacobus; her sister, Florence Grier; and her brothers, Arthur Grier and Leroy Grier.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the Founders Room at Morton Arboretum on April 14th from 11:00AM to 3:00PM. The address is 4100 IL-53, Lisle, IL 60532. If you have any pictures of Marcia that you would like to share, please send them to [email protected]



Knowing Marcia's love for animals, please consider a donation to DuPage Animal Friends in lieu of flowers. They can be reached at www.dupageanimalfriends.org