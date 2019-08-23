Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Marcia Ann Eastman

Marcia Ann Eastman
Marcia Ann Eastman

Marcia Ann Eastman nee Johnson, 79, of Oswego, former longtime resident of Wheaton.

Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Pamela (Michael) D'Argo, Bryan (Donna) Eastman and David (Tracy) Eastman; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Eric and Nicholas D'Argo, and Zachary(Alexandra) Eastman, Alexander Gadomski, Daniel Eastman, Christopher Gadomski, Lauren Gadomski, Molly Palzkill and Casey Hall; dear daughter of the late Harry and Flora Johnson; sister of the late Rodger (Emily, surviving) Johnson; aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 North Main Street, Suite 215, Wheaton, Illinois 60187.

Funeral Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 23, 2019
""