Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Maralee Kopis
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
4801 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL
Maralee C. Kopis


Maralee C. Kopis Obituary
Maralee C. Kopis

Born: October 5, 1944

Died: February 26, 2019

Maralee C. Kopis, a resident of Downers Grove, Illinois, most of her life, having attended St. Joseph's Grade School and graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, passed away February 26, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Kopis; her brothers, Donald and Jan.

Survived by her sister-in-law, Lois; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Casey, Diana, Donald, Douglas, David, and Andy; great nieces and nephews. She had friends everywhere she went, many for a life-time.

Maralee was a talented seamstress, avid reader, gardener, and great lover of dogs. Given her fondness for animals, donations to the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove (www.wshs-dg.org) would be most appreciated.

Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph's Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd. Interment private.

Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019
