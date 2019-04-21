Home

Sister M. Alexine Brdas, SSFCR, born in Chicago, on April 30, 1929, Sister Alexine died at St. Joseph Convent in Lemont on April 16, 2019. Sister Alexine (JeanneTherese) was a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of Christ the King(Lemont) for 71 years. She is the beloved daughter of late Alexine (Poirier)and late Joseph; sister of the late Ronald (Pat) and Lois De Cavitch (Bob) of Plymouth, IN., loving aunt of Adele Heinrich (Noel), Joseph De Cavitch (Margie)also of Plymouth, Brian De Cavitch (Karen) of Ohio, and Brett Brdas of CA, greataunt, friend to many as well as a faithful community member.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 23 from 1:00 till 3:00 p.m. at the Alvernia Manor Senior Living facility in Lemont. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Interment at St.Alphonsus Cemetery in Lemont will follow Mass.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 21, 2019
