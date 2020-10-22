1/1
Lynn Wehlau
1946 - 2020
Lynn Wehlau

Lynn Wehlau, 74, of Martinsville VA, passed away on Sunday October 4th. She was born on Good Friday April 19, 1946 in La Grange, IL to the late Henry Warren Wehlau and late Beryl Louise Wehlau.

She graduated from Lyons Township HS in 1964 and attended Northern Illinois University while becoming a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She later received her BS degree from Western Carolina University. She continued education throughout her life and was a highly regarded, active citizen as a volunteer for CONTACT and a member of the local Rotary Club. She headed Citizens Against Family Violence for 14 years before retirement and eventually started her own business as a massage therapist while pursuing her hobbies of travel, painting, stamp collecting, and grandparenting. She was an educator, a citizen, a volunteer, an entrepreneur, and a loving mother.

She is survived by her children Steven Witek (Melanie) of North Carolina, Berry Witek (Sabine) of Massachusetts, grandchildren Camron, Leon, Elise, and sister Barabara Wehlau-Burr of Washington, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Janis Cielinski.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 18, 2020
You will always remain in our heart and mind. With sadness and Love. Your son, Berry
Berry Witek
