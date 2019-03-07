|
|
Lynn S. Thompson
Lynn S. Thompson, age 62, of Countryside.
Beloved husband of Cheryl Thompson (nee Svehla). Loving father of Jennifer, Jason, Rebecca, and Stacy (John). Devoted grandfather of 14. Dear great-grandfather of one. Cherished brother of Robert (Chris) Thompson. Fond uncle and friend of many.
Lynn "Amazin' Mason" was a jack-of-all-trades and master-of-all. Lynn was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He left an imprint on everyone's heart whom he met. Lynn was full of life, energy, and positivity. He loved golfing, playing horse-shoes, fishing, wood-working, and overall spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road, La Grange, IL 60525.
Please omit flowers. If planning to attend, please RSVP at [email protected] by Monday, March 18th.
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside.
For Service Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 7, 2019