Lynn Niemi
1948 - 2020
Lynn Niemi

Born: September 19, 1948

Died: March 26, 2020

Our beautiful mother, Lynn Niemi, 71, of Indian Head Park, passed away on March 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 26th from 11AM to 3PM at The Morton Arboretum in the Arbor Room (Thornhill Education Center). All are welcome.

Lynn was born September 19th 1948, in Chicago IL to Mabel and Stanley Kafara. She graduated from J. Sterling Morton East. She married Richard Niemi on April 11, 1972 in Wheaton IL. They raised their family in Indian Head Park and made many good friends in the neighborhood. Lynn worked at Eastern Airlines for many years. Starting out at O'Hare and then transferring to Charlotte, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and finally back to Chicago. She enjoyed the time she spent working there and retired in 1991. She loved Great Danes and raised many during her life. She enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family and listening to Carly Simon. Lynn raised two daughters as a single mother. She defied odds, raised two children on her own, made countless friends along her journey and loved her daughters fiercely.

She was joyfully reunited with her husband, parents, beloved Aunt Helen and many other Aunts and Uncles.

We express our gratitude to her many dear and loyal friends who have enriched her life.

Lynn is preceded in death by her mother Mable, husband Richard, her beloved Aunt Helen and many other Aunts and Uncles.

Lynn is survived by her daughters Stephany (Dan) and Katie (Tami), 2 grandchildren Rory and Bryce and sister Nancy Kafara.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her well.

The family of Lynn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many doctors,  nurses, and in-home caregivers who helped keep her healthy for many years.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
The Morton Arboretum in the Arbor Room (Thornhill Education Center)
September 25, 2020
I only just heard about your mom’s passing. It was a shock. I am so Deeply sorry for the both of you girls. I haven’t seen your mom in a very long time. I got Lynn the job at EASTERN many many years ago. Stephanie you were born around the Very. same time as my daughter Heather and we used to get together often. I doubt if you would remember her. I look forward to seeing you at your moms memorial service.
Jean Swaya
Friend
