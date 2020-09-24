Lynn Niemi



Born: September 19, 1948



Died: March 26, 2020



Our beautiful mother, Lynn Niemi, 71, of Indian Head Park, passed away on March 26, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 26th from 11AM to 3PM at The Morton Arboretum in the Arbor Room (Thornhill Education Center). All are welcome.



Lynn was born September 19th 1948, in Chicago IL to Mabel and Stanley Kafara. She graduated from J. Sterling Morton East. She married Richard Niemi on April 11, 1972 in Wheaton IL. They raised their family in Indian Head Park and made many good friends in the neighborhood. Lynn worked at Eastern Airlines for many years. Starting out at O'Hare and then transferring to Charlotte, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and finally back to Chicago. She enjoyed the time she spent working there and retired in 1991. She loved Great Danes and raised many during her life. She enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family and listening to Carly Simon. Lynn raised two daughters as a single mother. She defied odds, raised two children on her own, made countless friends along her journey and loved her daughters fiercely.



She was joyfully reunited with her husband, parents, beloved Aunt Helen and many other Aunts and Uncles.



We express our gratitude to her many dear and loyal friends who have enriched her life.



Lynn is preceded in death by her mother Mable, husband Richard, her beloved Aunt Helen and many other Aunts and Uncles.



Lynn is survived by her daughters Stephany (Dan) and Katie (Tami), 2 grandchildren Rory and Bryce and sister Nancy Kafara.



She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her well.



The family of Lynn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many doctors, nurses, and in-home caregivers who helped keep her healthy for many years.





