Services Ahlgrim Funeral Home 567 South Spring Road Elmhurst , IL 60126-3859 (630) 834-3515 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ahlgrim Funeral Home 567 South Spring Road Elmhurst , IL 60126-3859 View Map Service 10:30 AM Elmhurst Presbyterian Church 367 S. Spring Rd. Elmhurst , IL View Map + See Services Detail Resources More Obituaries for Lucinda Wellwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucinda Kretschmer Wellwood

Lucinda Kretschmer Wellwood



She is preceded in death by her parents George and Wanda (Florus) Kretschmer, and her husband of 63 years James J. Wellwood. Surviving are her sister Marie Gierke, John (Joan) Wellwood, children Jim (Jackie) Wellwood, Cindy Wellwood Burke (Charles VanSlyke), and 10 grand children. She was expecting her 7th great grandchild in December, had many nieces and nephews and extended family members who had no blood relation. She was beloved by those who knew her and was considered a second mother, a mentor, and a role model. Lucy was born at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park and was raised in River Forest, Illinois. A proud graduate of Oak Park River Forest High School, Class of 1946, she served on her class Reunion Committee for over 65 years. With the generous help from a benefactor and her Uncle, renowned Urologist and former President of the American Medical Association Dr. Herman L. Kretschmer, she graduated from DePauw University (Greencastle, IN) with her undergraduate degree in Sociology in 1950 and was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She completed her second undergraduate degree in Education when her children were in early grade school. Growing up in the Great Depression Era and experiencing the financial hardships placed upon many and including her own family, she became a vigilant steward of her personal and her family finances and always lived beneath her means. She lived under a meticulous budget and itemized every expenditure down to the penny. After meeting her eventual husband, James, at the Chicago Screw Company where she worked as the Executive Assistant to the President, she was committed to being a stay at home mother and devoted her volunteer time serving in countless leadership roles in her children's school based and church related activities. She and her husband faithfully tithed to their faith based church community and financially contributed to local and overseas mission based organizations and volunteered for local food pantries. Sharing their mutual love of music and ministry, Jim and Lucy began the audio cassette tape ministry at Christ Church in Oak Brook duplicating and selling recorded sermons.



Lucy also worked at the Elmhurst Unit District 205 for 30 years in the audiovisual department serving as the Administrative Assistant to several department chairs helping to bring the District from film strip tapes to DVD's. She was known as "Media Lucy" throughout the Elmhurst school system. Privately, Lucy ministered to and encouraged friends and acquaintances in need sending handwritten and typed letters of encouragement (on onion skin paper) many including a tea bag, with scripture passages attached to them. She called it "The Tea Bag Ministry". She sent hundreds of letters. Lucy always had a dresser drawer filled with small gift items for women, packaged decorative tissues and handkerchiefs, small change purses, nail grooming kits and decorative soaps predominately purchased at her most favorite store The Little Traveler in Geneva Illinois, to give on a moment's notice... "because you just never know when a gal might need a "pick me up". She loved every holiday and enjoyed decorating her home down to the matching coordinated paper napkins and dish towels, but Valentine's Day was her most favorite... because it was the holiday of "Love". Her Scottish Shortbread, Mirro presser cookies and Ferrera Pan Red Hots Applesauce Jello were legendary staples for family gatherings, all which have been passed down to the next generation. A gifted pianist and organist, her most recent volunteer effort was playing for the non-denominational worship service at Lexington Square where she was a resident for just shy of 4 years. Lucy valued higher education (especially for women).



She was a 50-year member of the Elmhurst Women's Panhellenic group, a non-profit organization devoted to raising funds for women seeking undergraduate college degrees and beyond. She held the post of President in 1987 and 1997. A two-time scholarship recipient (a practicing Dentist) considered her as a mother. She lived her life in quiet humility, seeing the needs of others as more important and greater than her own. Her Christian faith life was unshakeable. Giving and serving to others is what gave her happiness. She was the embodiment of the Proverbs 31 Woman, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Her favorite color was purple. She wore it every day.



Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, 367 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst. Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to Elmhurst Panhellenic Foundation, 488 S. Poplar Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com. Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 19, 2019