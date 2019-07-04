Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Lucille E. Goetz

Lucille E. Goetz, nee Bauer, age 88, long time resident of La Grange Park, IL.

Loving wife of 65 years to the late Eugene W. Goetz; beloved mother of Deborah (Patrick) Packard, Diane (John) Zylstra and Donna (James) Moriarty; dear grandmother of Denise (Daniel) Kosan, Maggie Moriarty and Julia Zylstra; great grandmother of William and Claire Kosan; dear sister of Clarence (Jane) Bauer and the late Evelyn (Robert) Bodenstab; aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd. 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in State Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 47th Street & Brainard Avenue, La Grange, IL, 60525 from 9:30 A.M. to Time of Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park.

Lucille was a life- long active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family. Lucille was nurturing and caring, often remembering to pay attention to all the important details in their lives.

Memorials appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 S. Park Rd., La Grange, IL 60525.

Information at 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 4, 2019
