Lorraine Lewis
Lorraine Lewis

Lorraine "Carol" Lewis nee Thilmont; beloved wife of Stephen; loving mother of Lisa Lewis, Amy Hall, Aaron Lewis, Stacy (Josh) Fowler, Michael Lewis and Adam Lewis; cherished grandmother of Vickie Hall, Abby Lewis, Jesslyn Long, Logan Fowler, Elena Lewis, Alex Lewis and Hope Lewis; dear sister of the late David Thilmont, Fred Thilmont and Sally (the late Mike) Karesh.

Services previously held and entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien.

In lieu of flowers donations to caringnetwork.com would be appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
