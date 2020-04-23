|
|
Loretta H. Goessling
Loretta H. Goessling, nee Beran, age 85, beloved wife of the late Daniel Edward; cherished daughter of the late James and Helen Beran; loving mother of Daniel Lee and Lori Lynn Goessling- Graves; loving aunt of Diane, Donna, Debbie, Danette, and Dawn.
Private family service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home, Darien. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 23, 2020