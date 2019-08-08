Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Lorayne Pletting
Lorayne A. Pletting


1929 - 2019
Lorayne A. Pletting Obituary
Lorayne A. Pletting

Born: August 15, 1929

Died: July 27, 2019

Lorayne A. Pletting, age 89, longtime, former resident of Downers Grove, died July 27, 2019. She was born August 15, 1929 at home in Broadview, Illinois to Gilbert and Leona Beranek.

The Beranek family did not have much growing up during the Great Depression, but Lorayne always said she had the best childhood with loving parents. During her younger years, Lorayne enjoyed playing the cello. In later years, she performed with various choral groups. Some of her favorite performances were done as duets with her sister, Betty. Lorayne was always very active in the LaGrange Bible Church and Marion Hills Bible Church by serving the youth in Pioneer club, AWANA and vacation bible school.

Lorayne had the nurturing gift of hospitality. She welcomed many children in need into her home, many of which eventually called her "mom". She was loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Rick, Pam (Kevin), Cindy (Joe), Sandy and Mike; her grandchildren, Wes (Michelle), Angela, Danielle (Justin), Clay (Melissa), Clint, Amanda and Mark; her great-grandchildren, Violet, Isabella and Lilly Lorayne.

Preceded in death by her late husbands: Henry Pletting and Wes VanHuesen; her siblings Richard, Dorothy and Betty (Roy).

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 8, 2019
