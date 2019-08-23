|
Lois C. Burton
Lois C. Burton nee Warkentien, 91, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Darrell; loving mother of Linda (Neal) Clinton, Lisa (Keith) Watts and Lori (Yohanes) Admokom; cherished grandmother of Emma, Natalie (Justin), Lulia, Sophia and Charlotte; dear great grandmother of Jakob and Amelia; sister of the late Glen (Jeanne) Warkentien; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E. 3rd Street, Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 23, 2019