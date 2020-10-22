1/
Lois A. Crawley
{ "" }
Lois A. Crawley

Lois A. Crawley, nee Potts. At rest October 14, 2020, 78 Years of age. Beloved wife of Clarence for almost 50 years.

Dear mother of Maureen, Colleen and Patrick. Grandmother of Patrick Jr., Karly and Mason. Sister of Larayne (John) Loess. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Services were Monday, October 19, 2020, 9:15 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, October 18th from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
19
Service
09:15 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 19, 2020
Patrick thinking of you and your family at this difficult time!
Lisa Frasch (Loris)
Classmate
October 18, 2020
Colleen,
I wish I could make you smile like we were in 8th grade. Instead I offer my sincerest condolences for you and your family.
Sincerely,
Veronica Hiltscher (Iwinski)
Veronica Hiltscher
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
Deena Custodio
