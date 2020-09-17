Lloyd Arelando Lawson
Lloyd Arelando Lawson, Korean War Navy & Air Force Veteran, age 92, of Brookfield, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved Husband of 62 years to L. Elaine Lawson, nee Kranz; devoted father of Lana (Eric) Larson and Cathy (Jim) Lawson-Kennedy; loving grandfather of Brad Larson and Liz Larson; brother of the late Idablle (the late Walter) Bills, Claude Lawson and Bill (the late Roberta) Lawson; uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:30 P.M. to time of Service 1 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services 9445 W. 31st Street Brookfield, Il 60513.
Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL.
Lloyd earned his Bachelors' Degree from Ohio University and his MBA from Ohio State. He went on to work for Western Electric, Waukesha Motors and Caterpillar Tractor. Using his education and experience he taught Accounting part time at the College of DuPage for over 20 years.
Joining the Navy in June of 1946 and then the Air Force as Lieutenant, Lloyd was an Honor Flight recipient. Llyod sang with College of DuPage Choral, West Suburban Symphony Chorus, several Lutheran Church Choirs as well United Methodist Church of Downers Grove and Downers Grove Choral where he had the opportunity to sing at several Churches in Europe. He also had the experience of singing at Carnegie Hall with Sherill Milnes.
While not singing, traveling and teaching; Lloyd loved gardening both Flowers and Vegetables.
Memorials appreciated to the family.
Information (708) 485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
For those of you that would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message.
If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Lloyd Lawson Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.