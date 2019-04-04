|
Liselotte Kotynek
Liselotte "Lisa" Kotynek, originally from Nuremberg Germany and a Riverside resident, passed away March 28, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Charlene Bulthuis and Michael (Heidi); doting Oma / grandmother of Athena Bulthuis, Chloe, Michael, and Lilian Kotynek.
Since retiring from Sears as a book keeper, Lisa was an active member of Sokol Spirit and St. Mary's Parish where she creatively knitted prayer shawls for the sick.
She loved traveling, gardening and nature, and enjoyed socializing, regular exercise and studying Czech at the Masaryk School. She often treated her family and friends with amazing homemade cooking and bakery. She had a heart of gold and the drive and energy of a teenager. She will be painfully missed.
Private services have been held.
Info Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019