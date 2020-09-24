Linda Kay Swift
Linda Kay Swift, nee Lewis, age 74; beloved wife of the late William Morton Swift; loving mother of Nathan Andrew (Gloria Lee) Swift, Matthew Lansing (Stephanie Katsaros) Swift, and Elizabeth Diane (Mike) Mouser; cherished grandmother of Claire Swift, Zoe Kay Swift, Michael, William, Mari and James Mouser; dear sister of Janet (the late Bill) Jenkins and the late Richard Lewis; dearest companion of the late Richard Diehl.
An avid quilter, her creativity shined through in her art as well as the collectibles and antiques she hand-picked during her travels, near and far. She cherished precious times with family, the Ya-Yas, her friends and neighbors from Downers Grove to Modale, Iowa to Tickhill, England. She not only taught her Hillcrest students, but her thoughtful nature and giving spirit left an indelible mark on friends and all whom she encountered.
Visitation Thursday, September 17th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the America Heart Association
