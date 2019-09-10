|
|
Leslie Carney-Kitlica
Leslie Carney- Kitlica, 68 passed peacefully amongst family on August 23 in her Westmont Home.
Loving Mother to Brandee and Rachael, Former Wife to James Kitlica, cherished eldest daughter to the late Edward and Rose Carney. Beloved "Gigi" to Mason and Talon, Best Friend/Sister to Chuck and Big Sister/Best Friend to Mark, Denise and Sheila. Revered Friend and Confidant to Many.
Leslie left her last impression Donating her body to Science, a Tree is being Planted in her Honour. Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, in Westmont. Date and Time to be announced.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019