Leonard C. Drop
Born: October 20, 1947
Died: April 8, 2019
Leonard C. Drop, age 71, of Westmont, at rest April 8, 2019. Proud Marine Corps Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam era. Leonard was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.
Born October 20, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Raymond and Stella Drop.
Beloved husband of Georgene (nee Petkus); loving father of Aaron and Adam; dearest brother of Raymond (Susie) Drop; dear uncle of Eric (Heidi) Drop and Kelly (John) Keiter; fond great uncle of Rex, Eve, Minka and Ryan.
Funeral Mass was held Monday at Holy Trinity Church, Westmont, followed by interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 18, 2019