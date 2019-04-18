Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Services
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
West Suburban Funeral Home
39 N. Cass Ave.
Westmont, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Leonard Drop
Leonard C. Drop


1947 - 2019
Leonard C. Drop Obituary
Leonard C. Drop

Born: October 20, 1947

Died: April 8, 2019

Leonard C. Drop, age 71, of Westmont, at rest April 8, 2019. Proud Marine Corps Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam era. Leonard was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.

Born October 20, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Raymond and Stella Drop.

Beloved husband of Georgene (nee Petkus); loving father of Aaron and Adam; dearest brother of Raymond (Susie) Drop; dear uncle of Eric (Heidi) Drop and Kelly (John) Keiter; fond great uncle of Rex, Eve, Minka and Ryan.

Funeral Mass was held Monday at Holy Trinity Church, Westmont, followed by interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 18, 2019
